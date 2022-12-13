Oct. 25, 1939 – Dec. 9, 2022

BELLEVILLE — Ronald H. Wonders, age 83, passed away peacefully on Friday, December 9, 2022, at UW Hospital in Madison surrounded by family.

He was born on October 25, 1939, in Darlington, Wisconsin. He was the son of Stanley and Mary (Chapman) Wonders. Ronald graduated from Darlington High School in 1957. Upon graduation, he served in the U.S. Air Force for 4 years. On June 18, 1966, he was united in marriage to Marie Brink at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Benton, Wisconsin. He retired from the Wisconsin State Patrol after 24 years of service. He was a member of the Belleville Knights of Columbus, Council 6630. He was an avid golfer and enjoyed golfing with his wife, children, grandchildren and his golfing pals. He was a supporter of his children and grandchildren’s athletic activities.

Ron is survived by his wife of 56 years, Marie, children: Jeffrey (Greg Lee) Wonders, Jody (Brett) Evans, Julie (Scott) Klassy; grandchildren: Samantha and Lucas Evans; Zachery (Jackie Saunders), Travis (Macie Alexa) and Garrett Klassy. He is further survived by his sister, Merita (John) Berryman, brothers Gerald, Thomas (Rhonda) and Steven (Ann) Wonders; sisters-in-law Janet Wonders, Kathy Wonders, Phyllis (Charles) Berning; brother-in-law Kenneth (Danette) Brink; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, father-in-law and mother-in-law Willard & Leila Brink, sister and brother-in-law Shirley & George Hirsbrunner, brother George Wonders, infant brother David, brother-in-law Vernon Brink, sister-in-law Helen Brink, nephews Timothy Wonders, David Brink, and niece Ronda Brink.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, December 14, 2022, at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, 338 S. Harrison St., Belleville, Wis., with Rev. Michael Moon officiating.

Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, December 13, 2022, at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Belleville.

The Becker-Beal Funeral Home of Belleville is assisting the family.

