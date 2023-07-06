Ronald G. Berry

March 5, 1943 - July 1, 2023

NEW LISBON - Ronald G. Berry, affectionately known as Ron, passed away peacefully on July 1, 2023, at Crestview Nursing Home in New Lisbon, WI. Born on March 5, 1943, in Mauston, WI, Ron was a lifelong community member, a loving family man, and a loyal friend to many.

Ron graduated from New Lisbon High School in 1962, leaving a lasting impact on his classmates and teachers.

After high school, he proudly served in the Wisconsin Army National Guard, completing his basic training with distinction. Ron was united in marriage to Diana F. Southworth at the Methodist Parsonage on November 18, 1964. After basic training, Ron was employed by Walker Stainless Steel in New Lisbon for several years. His dedication and hard work led him to a fulfilling career at Volk Field with the USPFO, where he remained until his retirement. Ron served for 35 years in the Wisconsin National Guard.

Ron was a man of many interests. He had a deep love for the outdoors, often taking his family on camping trips, fishing expeditions, and hunting excursions. His love for nature was not just limited to recreational activities; he was also an avid gardener. He had recently completed raised bed planters for his vegetable garden.

Known for his handy skills, Ron was always ready to lend a helping hand. His friendly demeanor and interesting stories made him a favorite among his peers. He was a man who valued relationships and cherished the time spent with his loved ones. His sense of humor, coupled with his wisdom, made every interaction with him a memorable one.

Ron leaves behind his beloved wife, Diana; and their four sons: Daniel (Cathy Jo), Michael (Tracy), Andy (Stacy), and Jeff (Holly), all of whom were the pillars of his life. He was the proud grandfather to: Joseph (Maggie), Danielle (Ethan), Hunter (Heidi), Keegan, Rhys, Kensley, Scout, Fletcher, and Aspen; and great-grandfather to: Harper, Eva, and Bridger. His love and guidance will continue to be a guiding light for them. He is also survived by his brothers: Jim and Craig; and siste,r Patricia, all of whom he shared a special bond with.

Ron will be remembered as a supportive friend, and family man. His life was a testament to his strong values of hard work, kindness, and love for his family. His memories will continue to inspire and guide us all. He will be dearly missed but never forgotten.

The Hare Funeral Home is assisting the family with the cremation. There are no services being planned. Online condolences are available at www.harefuneralhome.com.