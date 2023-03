NEW GLARUS—Ronald F. Strahm, age 79 of New Glarus, passed away on Tuesday, February 28, 2023, at Agrace HospiceCare Inc. in Fitchburg.

Funeral services will be held at 3:00 p.m. on March 5, 2023, at the Swiss United Church of Christ in New Glarus. Visitation will precede the funeral service from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Sunday at the church.