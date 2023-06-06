Ronald C. Graff

FOND DU LAC - Ronald C. Graff, age 91, of Fond du Lac and formerly from Beaver Dam, passed away peacefully on Monday, May 29, 2023 at Hospice Home of Hope in Fond du Lac.

On Monday, June 12, 2023 at St. Katherine Drexel Church, 511 Spring Street, Beaver Dam, Ronald's family will meet family and friends for visitation from 12:30 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will start at 2:00 p.m. with Fr. Onildo Orellana Diaz as Celebrant. Inurnment will be at St. Patrick's Catholic Cemetery in Beaver Dam. A luncheon will follow at Cornerstone Funeral and Cremation Services, 135 Keller Blvd., Beaver Dam.

