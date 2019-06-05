SUN PRAIRIE-Mary A. Romine, age 77, passed away on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at Hyland Park in Sun Prairie. She was born to John and Anna Liebsch on January 9, 1942 in LaCrosse. She graduated from Winona Senior High School in 1959. She married David Romine on July 2, 1960 in Dakota, MN.
Mary and Dave owned and operated a Dunkin Donuts in Madison. She worked many holiday seasons at the Wisconsin Cheeseman and she worked tax season at Comprehensive Accounting where she formed many lasting friendships.
Mary is survived by her children, Barbara (Frank) Pohlman, Brenda (Clay) Hemenway, Karl (Christy) Romine and Susan (Scott) Whelan; grandchildren, Kyle Hemenway, Kari (Juan) Hemenway, Justin (Kristen) Loeper, Cody (Ashley Szczech) and Collin Whelan; and Kelli (Chris) Notaro; great-grandchildren, Karter, Kace, Karson and Thomas Hemenway-Olalde and Nora Loeper; sisters-in-law, Bev Romine, Phyllis McNally; a brother-in-law Paul Romine; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; a brother, Leo Liebsch; mother and father-in-law, Ervine and Ruth Romine; and a brother-in-law, Bruce Romine; and a niece, Linda Pruka; and a nephew, Bob Liebsch.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12 p.m. on Friday, June 7, 2019, at Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary Catholic Church, 227 Columbus Street, Sun Prairie. Monsignor Duane Moellenberndt will preside. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. on Friday, June 7, 2019, at TUSCHEN-NEWCOMER FUNERAL HOME, 302 Columbus St. in Sun Prairie Burial will be at Sacred Hearts Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Hyland Park or Agrace Hospice.