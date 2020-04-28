Rom, Janice Walker

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

MADISON - Janice Walker Rom, age 93, passed away peacefully at her home in Madison on Friday, April 24, 2020. She was born on May 8, 1926, to Bernard and Irene (Slater) Walker and lived most of her life in Madison. She graduated from East High School in 1944 and from secretarial school in 1946. She was employed at Reitan-Lerdahl Insurance Company and then with the United States Armed Forces Institute. On Oct. 24, 1953, she was united in marriage to the love of her life, Howard Bernhard Rom, and they were happily married for 58 years until Howard’s passing in 2012.

Howard and Janice were lovingly the parents of their three children, Karren Rom, Eric (Bonnie) Rom and Christine (Robert) Branch. Their grandchildren are Molly (Devin) Geary, Jason Rom, Aaron (Salote) Rom, Natalie (Ian) Hall, Andrew, Joshua, Mary and Grace Rom, and Adam, Jennifer and Allison Branch. Janice is also survived by her sister, Barbara Clinton, and many nieces and nephews.

Janice enjoyed volunteering at SAIL and was very active at Asbury United Methodist Church. She had previously served as church organist at Bethany, Blackhawk, and Buckeye Evangelical Free Churches, and worked as secretary for Youth for Christ and Buckeye Evangelical Free Church. Her faith, husband and family always came first in her life. In later years she enjoyed spending time with her children, grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

Janice and her family wish to thank the nurses and all the kind staff at Attic Angels for their professionalism and kindness. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to Children’s Wisconsin Community Services, P.O. Box 1997 MS 3050, Milwaukee, WI 53201-1997, or Asbury United Methodist Church, 6101 University Ave., Madison, WI 53705. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson West Funeral & Cremation Care 7435 University Ave. (608) 831-6761

