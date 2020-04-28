Roloff, Rodger Gustav

Rodger retired in 1994 to care for his beloved Pat who died of cancer in 1995. In 1999, he married Jo Laffey, a fellow teacher whose husband Jim had died in 1987. They were members of St. Ann Church where Rodger early on had taught religious education, helped maintain the ice rink, and coached church ball teams. In retirement, Rodger continued to contribute. Never seeking attention, he quietly dealt cards and read poetry to Nazareth House residents, took an active role in the Lions Club, served on St. Ann Church committees, and volunteered at the Food Pantry. For their community service, Rodger and Jo were honored as Syttende Mai King and Queen in 2009.

Rodger was a loving husband and father, a loyal friend. He was a do-it-yourself kind of man who could maintain his own car, build or repair or install anything. He and Pat and their family built their enchanting cabin on the river in Black River Falls by themselves. He was a dapper gentleman when attending a special event or singing with the Grieg Chorus in his white tuxedo, but he was at heart a flannel shirt type of guy, enjoying the outdoors most of all: kids and grandkids around the campfire at their cabin; hunting, fishing, and target shooting with his sons; golfing with friends; canoeing, hiking, bicycling, rollerblading, and cross country skiing with Jo. He liked playing cards: bridge with friends and especially "21" at the cabin with his family crowded around the table. Rodger was a lifelong fan of the Packers and Badgers and an avid reader. He cherished family most of all, and loved Christmas and other gatherings at his daughter Laura's house and breakfast every Saturday with his "boys." He and Jo enjoyed wintertimes in Florida and traveling extensively with friends and family. Rodger was a serious, quiet man, but with the Laffeys on Eagle River vacations, his skit performances (especially as a graceful ballet dancer in tights) were priceless. He was a socially responsible citizen who voted regularly, followed rules, decided himself to relinquish his driver's license and later move to assisted living as his Parkinson's advanced. While there, he appreciated the hard work of his caretakers, made new friends, participated in the activities offered, and loved the food. Very special thanks for the wonderful care from Stoughton Meadows and Agrace.