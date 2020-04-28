Roloff, Rodger Gustav

STOUGHTON - This kind and humble man will be greatly missed. Rodger Gustav Roloff died on April 24 with loving family at his side at Stoughton Meadows Assisted Living. Rodger was born on February 4, 1934, to Louise and Irvin Roloff at his home in the small town of Kendall, WI, where he grew up as the second child of three. His sister Rita, four years older, took his hand as they walked down the street to their grandparents' home and later taught him to sing and to ballroom dance. His little brother Ben, seven years younger, learned from Rodger as he watched him work summers on his uncle's farm, excel at football, basketball, and baseball, sing in the school choir, play drums in the band, win forensic medals, and reign as Homecoming King.
After graduating from Kendall High School in 1952, Rodger enlisted in the Marine Corps and served his country in Korea from 1953 to 1955. Following his enlistment, he enrolled at UW-La Crosse, and it was there that he met his first wife, Patricia Posselt (Pat), whom he married in 1957. After graduating in 1960 with a B.S. in history and social studies, the family moved to Stoughton, and it was a happy but busy household as their four children were born between 1958 and 1962. This former Marine had been hired in March to help discipline a rowdy class and teach history and sociology at Stoughton High School. His newly-reformed students jokingly nicknamed him Sergeant. He later taught economics and anthropology, coached basketball and tennis and in the summer taught driver education.
Rodger retired in 1994 to care for his beloved Pat who died of cancer in 1995. In 1999, he married Jo Laffey, a fellow teacher whose husband Jim had died in 1987. They were members of St. Ann Church where Rodger early on had taught religious education, helped maintain the ice rink, and coached church ball teams. In retirement, Rodger continued to contribute. Never seeking attention, he quietly dealt cards and read poetry to Nazareth House residents, took an active role in the Lions Club, served on St. Ann Church committees, and volunteered at the Food Pantry. For their community service, Rodger and Jo were honored as Syttende Mai King and Queen in 2009.
Rodger was a loving husband and father, a loyal friend. He was a do-it-yourself kind of man who could maintain his own car, build or repair or install anything. He and Pat and their family built their enchanting cabin on the river in Black River Falls by themselves. He was a dapper gentleman when attending a special event or singing with the Grieg Chorus in his white tuxedo, but he was at heart a flannel shirt type of guy, enjoying the outdoors most of all: kids and grandkids around the campfire at their cabin; hunting, fishing, and target shooting with his sons; golfing with friends; canoeing, hiking, bicycling, rollerblading, and cross country skiing with Jo. He liked playing cards: bridge with friends and especially "21" at the cabin with his family crowded around the table. Rodger was a lifelong fan of the Packers and Badgers and an avid reader. He cherished family most of all, and loved Christmas and other gatherings at his daughter Laura's house and breakfast every Saturday with his "boys." He and Jo enjoyed wintertimes in Florida and traveling extensively with friends and family. Rodger was a serious, quiet man, but with the Laffeys on Eagle River vacations, his skit performances (especially as a graceful ballet dancer in tights) were priceless. He was a socially responsible citizen who voted regularly, followed rules, decided himself to relinquish his driver's license and later move to assisted living as his Parkinson's advanced. While there, he appreciated the hard work of his caretakers, made new friends, participated in the activities offered, and loved the food. Very special thanks for the wonderful care from Stoughton Meadows and Agrace.
Rodger was preceded in death by his parents, his first wife Pat, his sister Rita (Louis) Halderson, and his son-in-law Chris Muetz. He is survived by his wife Jo, his brother Ben (Mary), his children Howard (Suzanne), David (Lucy), Ken (Diane), and Laura Muetz, and by the Roloff grandchildren: Jacob, Nicole, Monica, Paul (Bethany), Andrea, John, and Elizabeth. He is further survived by Jo's children: Kevin (Bonnie) Laffey, Kelly (Fred) Wilmsen, Michelle (Dan) Koster, Colleen (Jeff) Nichols, Judi (Steve) Adams, and the Laffey grandchildren: Nichole, Morgan (Matt) Lively, Meredith, Michaeleen, Molly, Annaliese, Estee, Sophie, Rose, Jordan, Ben, Lindsey, Grace, and Alexa. Many in-laws and nieces and nephews will also miss him.
Due to the coronavirus restrictions, private family graveside services will be on Saturday, May 2, with Father Randy Budnar presiding. If desired, memorials are suggested to the Wisconsin Parkinson Association, St. Ann Church, or a charity of your choice.
