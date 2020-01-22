Roloff, Margaret E. “Margie”

MONONA - Margaret E. “Margie” Roloff, age 83, of Monona, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, at Agrace HospiceCare. She was born on April 14, 1936, in Wadena, Minn., the daughter of Samuel and Edna (Phelan) Skaife. Margie graduated from St. Catherine University in St. Paul, Minn. She married Richard Roloff on June 22, 1963.
Margie worked as a teacher in Minnesota until taking time away from her career to raise her family. Later, she returned as a substitute teacher in the Black River Falls area. She was a member of Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church and Queen of Peace Campers. Margie enjoyed playing cards with the Sunday Night Frostwoods Bridge Club, calling Bingo, reading, doing Sudoku and crossword puzzles, and sewing and knitting.
Margie is survived by her husband, Richard; sons, Jim (Julie) Roloff, Bill (Betsy) Roloff, Tom (Heather Bird) Roloff, and Dan (Michelle) Roloff; daughter-in-law, Ferrial Roloff; seven grandsons, Peter Roloff, Ben Roloff, Nicholas Roloff, Bearach Roloff, Price Roloff, Danny Jones, and Nate Jones; four granddaughters, Grace Roloff, Cora Roloff, Ashley Roloff, and Alyssa Jones; and great-grandchildren, Mason and Trace. She was preceded in death by son, Dave Roloff; brother, William Skaife; grandson, Michael Roloff; and granddaughter, Elizabeth Roloff.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at IMMACULATE HEART OF MARY CATHOLIC CHURCH, 5101 Schofield St., Monona, at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, with Fr. Chad Droessler presiding. Burial will be held at Roselawn Memorial Park. Visitation will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Dr., Madison, from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, and also at the church from 11 a.m. until the time of the service on Tuesday.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be gifted in Margaret's name to Nazareth House or Agrace HospiceCare. Margaret's family would like to thank the staff of Nazareth House and Agrace HospiceCare for their kind and compassionate care. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
