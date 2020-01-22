Roloff, Margaret E. “Margie”

MONONA - Margaret E. “Margie” Roloff, age 83, of Monona, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, at Agrace HospiceCare. She was born on April 14, 1936, in Wadena, Minn., the daughter of Samuel and Edna (Phelan) Skaife. Margie graduated from St. Catherine University in St. Paul, Minn. She married Richard Roloff on June 22, 1963.

Margie worked as a teacher in Minnesota until taking time away from her career to raise her family. Later, she returned as a substitute teacher in the Black River Falls area. She was a member of Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church and Queen of Peace Campers. Margie enjoyed playing cards with the Sunday Night Frostwoods Bridge Club, calling Bingo, reading, doing Sudoku and crossword puzzles, and sewing and knitting.

Margie is survived by her husband, Richard; sons, Jim (Julie) Roloff, Bill (Betsy) Roloff, Tom (Heather Bird) Roloff, and Dan (Michelle) Roloff; daughter-in-law, Ferrial Roloff; seven grandsons, Peter Roloff, Ben Roloff, Nicholas Roloff, Bearach Roloff, Price Roloff, Danny Jones, and Nate Jones; four granddaughters, Grace Roloff, Cora Roloff, Ashley Roloff, and Alyssa Jones; and great-grandchildren, Mason and Trace. She was preceded in death by son, Dave Roloff; brother, William Skaife; grandson, Michael Roloff; and granddaughter, Elizabeth Roloff.