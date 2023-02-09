Dec. 11, 1958 – Feb. 6, 2023
MOUNT HOREB—Rollie David Schraepfer of Mount Horeb, Wis., passed away on Monday, Feb. 6, 2023.
A funeral service will be held at NEW HOPE EVANGELICAL FREE CHURCH, 639 S. Eighth St., Mount Horeb, at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023. Burial will be at Union Cemetery in Mount Horeb immediately after the service, followed by a luncheon reception at the church. Visitation will be held at GUNDERSON CAMACHO FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 500 N. Eighth St., Mount Horeb, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 10, 2023, and also at the church from 9 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday.
Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
