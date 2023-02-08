Dec. 11, 1958 – Feb. 6, 2023

MOUNT HOREB—Rollie David Schraepfer of Mount Horeb, Wis., passed away on Monday, Feb. 6, 2023, at the age of 64. After a long battle with myasthenia gravis and thymoma cancer. He died peacefully with his beloved wife, Joan, sister, Rita, and children by his side.

Rollie was born in Dodgeville, Wis., on Dec. 11, 1958, to Rudy E. Schraepfer and Delores (Jelle) Schraepfer. The youngest of six, Rollie moved to Mount Horeb in second grade, where he continued to live as a lifelong resident. He received Police Academy training at Blackhawk Technical College in 1978 and was Mount Horeb’s first professionally trained police officer. In 1985, he joined the Belleville Police Department, where he completed a 31-year career in law enforcement service and volunteered for 25 years on the Belleville EMS.

In addition to law enforcement, Rollie was a visionary entrepreneur. He created several businesses that are still operating including Mount Horeb’s first car wash and mini storage. Rollie enjoyed spending time with his son, Michael, hunting, fishing, and building businesses together. One day his business brought him to Lands’ End, where he would meet the love of his life, Joan Larson. Joan and Rollie wed in 2002. They worked, played, and retired together for 20 wonderful years. Where you saw one, there was the other.

Rollie is survived by his wife, Joan (White) Schraepfer; son, Michael David Schraepfer; step-daughter, Brook Larson; sisters, Rita Schraepfer-Derke, Donna Cockroft and Jerry (Don) Rasmussen; and brother-in-law, Don Brown. In addition to his parents, Rollie was preceded in death by his sisters, Mariann Brown and Barbara Schultz; and brothers-in-law, Tom Derke and Jim Cockroft.

A funeral service will be held at NEW HOPE EVANGELICAL FREE CHURCH, 639 S. Eighth St., Mount Horeb, at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023. Burial will be at Union Cemetery in Mount Horeb immediately after the service, followed by a luncheon reception at the church. Visitation will be held at GUNDERSON CAMACHO FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 500 N. Eighth St., Mount Horeb, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 10, 2023, and also at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday.

Rollie and family would like to extend a warm thank you to all the nurses at the UW Health Infusion Center, and the nursing staff at Agrace HospiceCare in Fitchburg, Wis. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

