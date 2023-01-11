July 8, 1928 – Jan. 8, 2023

MADISON—Rolland G. “Rollie” Julseth, age 94 of Madison, Wis., passed away peacefully on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023. He was born on July 8, 1928, in Deerfield, Wis., to his mother, Bernice (Julseth) Otis, and was raised by his grandparents, George and Betsy Julseth. He enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1951 to serve our country, stationed in Germany as a Morse Code Radio Operator.

Rolland was married on June 30, 1953, to the love of his life, June Lewis. After the military he worked for Hultz Chevrolet of Madison, Thorstad Chevrolet of Madison and Anderson//McGinley of Stoughton as a dealership parts Manager. Being in the automobile business he loved cars and maintained his own vehicles beyond exception. He loved taking their 1964 Corvair to car shows, traveling to many states.

Rollie was a big sports fan of the Green Bay Packers and the Wisconsin Badgers. He also loved bowling and was in many leagues and competed in the American Bowling Congress Championships in Madison. He was an avid golfer throughout most his life. He also loved going to watch his grandchildren play many sports, especially baseball.

He loved Big Band and Hawaiian music and would often take his wife out dancing at the 5100 Club (formerly known as the Ponderosa) in McFarland, Wis. He loved to vacation annually with his family. His most favorite place in the world to vacation was in Hawaii, where he and his wife have been 15 times and sometimes with other family members. He was a long-time member of Bethel Lutheran Church of Madison, Wis.

Rolland is survived by his wife, June; two children, Nancy (Mark) Lovell and Mary (Darrell) Gulseth, six grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and a large family including four siblings, James Otis, Darlene (Robert) Gugle, Charlene (Wayne) Forler, and Darwin (Linda) Otis; sisters-in-law, Lorraine Otis and Pat Otis; aunts-in-law, Pearl and Wanda (like a sister); and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, George and Betsy Julseth; mother, Bernice Otis; aunts and uncles (like siblings), Genevieve (Larry), Clifford, Maynard (Ruth), closest uncle, Roger (like a brother), and Delaine; brothers, Wayne Otis, David Otis and Delbert Otis; and sister-in-law, Mary Otis.

A funeral service will be held at BETHEL LUTHERAN CHURCH, 312 Wisconsin Ave., Madison, at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023. Visitation will be at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, and again at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Tuesday. Interment will be held at Riverside Cemetery in Stoughton with full military honors.

Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson East

Funeral & Cremation Care

5203 Monona Drive

(608) 221-5420