Roll, Linda R.

MADISON - Linda R. Roll, age 65, passed away Jan. 22, 2020, at Agrace Hospice due to complications of health problems. Linda was born on March 16, 1954, in Baraboo, Wis. to Richard Hanson and Nancy Hanson Ryder.

Her family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the entire staff of Agrace Hospice.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, at ST. PETER CATHOLIC CHURCH, 5001 N. Sherman Ave, Madison. A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until time of service. Inurnment will follow at Highland Memorial Garden.

