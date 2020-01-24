Roll, Linda R.

MADISON - Linda R. Roll, age 65, passed away Jan. 22, 2020, at Agrace Hospice due to complications of health problems. Linda was born on March 16, 1954, in Baraboo, Wis. to Richard Hanson and Nancy Hanson Ryder.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Her family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the entire staff of Agrace Hospice.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, at ST. PETER CATHOLIC CHURCH, 5001 N. Sherman Ave, Madison. A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until time of service. Inurnment will follow at Highland Memorial Garden.

To view and sign this guestbook, please visit: www.ryanfuneralservice.com

Ryan Funeral Home & Cremation Services 2418 N. Sherman Avenue 608-249-8257

To plant a tree in memory of Linda Roll as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.