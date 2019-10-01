MADISON / DEERFIELD—Dennis A. “Denny” Roisum, age 62, of Deerfield, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, from natural causes. He was born on April 30, 1957, in Madison, the son of Roger and Margaret (O’Neill) Roisum.
Denny graduated from La Follette High School in 1975. In what would be known as the Battle of the East Side High Schools, Denny married Purgolder Pat “Gards” Gardner on March 14, 1987, in Madison. Denny worked for Research Products Corp. in Madison for 39 years, until his retirement in 2017.
In his free time, Denny enjoyed being in the outdoors and was an avid golfer. Playing golf may have been the game; more important to Denny, however, were the many friendships he and Pat developed throughout the years. Currently, he was a member of Lake Ripley Country Club.
Playing and coaching hockey was Denny’s passion, and his philosophy that every kid deserves a shot still resonates with those whose lives he touched. In his younger years, he was an outstanding baseball pitcher for the East Side youth league, which later paid off when beaning his brothers with fastballs. His love for the game continued on the softball diamond, playing for many fastpitch teams in the Madison area. His passion for the outdoors also included snowmobiling, motorcycling and hunting.
Denny loved animals as much as people (or more), particularly canines, and he and Pat raised many dogs, including their most recent pets, Shadow and Rumble.
Denny is survived by his wife, Pat; his mom, Margaret; siblings, Stephen Roisum, Randy (Nancy) Roisum, Kay (Dell) Dickens, Ralph (Susie) Roisum, Eric (Sheila O’Connor) Roisum, Marie (Gene) Ackerman, Joe (Kara) Roisum, and Lois (Wally) Kunicki; brother-in-law, Shawn Murphy; many nieces and nephews, Steve Jr., Billy (Kathy), Julie (Dan), Patty (Pete), Mike “Dude” (Caralie), Patrick (Meghan), Stefanie (Chris), Stacey (Lance), Gena (Andrew), Rachel, Ryan, Ericka, Katie (Pete), Evan, Kalyn, Connor, Carson, Kyle, Karl, Allie, and Megan; and great-nieces and nephews. Christmas won’t be the same without Denny’s enthusiasm and humor. He was preceded in death by father, Roger; sister, Janice Murphy; in-laws, Glenn and Lucile Gardner; sister-in-law, Christine Roisum; and canine companions, Chester, Bandit, Absolut, Zamboni and Mulligan.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at ST. DENNIS CATHOLIC CHURCH, 505 Dempsey Road, Madison, at 11 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, with Father Randy Timmerman presiding. Burial will be held at Highland Memory Gardens, followed by a Celebration of Life at Lake Ripley Country Club, Cambridge. A visitation will be held at the church from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, and also from 10 a.m. until the time of the Mass on Friday.
Memorials may be made to Walk to End Alzheimer’s (team name: Kay’s crew), Columbia County Humane Society, or Lake Ripley Country Club for the Tree Donation Program. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
Gunderson East
Funeral & Cremation Care
5203 Monona Drive
(608) 221-5420
To send flowers to the family of Dennis Roisum, please visit Tribute Store.