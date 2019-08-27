MADISON - Christine E. “Chris” Roisum, age 69, of Madison, passed away peacefully on Monday, Aug. 26, 2019, surrounded by family. A funeral service will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019. Burial will be at Highland Memory Gardens. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 10:30 a.m. until the time of the service on Thursday. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
