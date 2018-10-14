MONDOVI - Kathleen “Kathy” Rohr Dawson, age 68, of Mondovi, left to go to her heavenly home after a long struggle with cancer on Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018. She was born on Nov. 1, 1949, to Harold and Vina Rohr. She was married to her sweetheart, Jim Dawson, on Feb. 14, 1991 in Alma, Wis., on the shores of the Mississippi River.
Kathy is survived by her husband, Jim; and two sons, Sean (Kim) Gullickson and Andy (April Gimme) Gullickson. Kathy was also a part of a blended family. Survivors include Dawn (Scott) Smith, Danny (Michelle) Dawson, and Bill (Laurie) Dawson. She is also survived by her three brothers, David, Michael and John; and two sisters, Barb and Mary. Being a grandma to her 13 grandchildren and one great-grandson meant the world to her. She was preceded in death by her parents, Harold and Vina Rohr; and her brother-in-law, Charles Helsel.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be made to the American Cancer Society.
A Celebration of Life for Kathy will be held from 12 noon to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, at KJENTVET-SMITH FUNERAL HOME, 465 W. Main St., Mondovi. A time of sharing followed by a Rosary service will be held at 3 p.m. Online condolences may be shared at www.kjentvet-smithfuneralhome.com.