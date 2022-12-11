Dec. 15, 1937 – Dec. 9, 2022

LODI — Rohderick “Bum” Culp, age 84, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on Friday, Dec. 9, 2022. Bum was born Dec. 15, 1937, in Madison, Wis., the son of Gordon and Jennie (Blankenheim) Culp. He married the love of his life, Alice Cepress, on Sept. 11, 1965, and began a lifelong journey of love, known as “Bum & Cookie.”

Bum was a quiet man, filled with a big heart and wisdom beyond words. He was a U.S. Navy Veteran, serving from 1954-1960. He was a proud member of the Lodi American Legion Post 216, and Sauk Prairie VFW Post 7694. Bum was a member of the Knights of Columbus, serving as a Grand Knight and a 4th Degree Tri-County Assembly member. He was honored to serve God and his country.

Bum was an avid UW Badgers fan. He and Cookie attended Badgers football games for over 46 years. He worked at Oscar Mayer for 40 years. In retirement he enjoyed spending time with family and friends and traveling. Bum enjoyed woodworking and other projects for his family. He could fix anything his daughters broke throughout the years. To his girls he was the original MacGyver.

Bum is survived by his wife, Alice; four daughters, Kelly (Mike) Robertson, JoAnn (Troy) Ripp, Katie (Joel) Crane and Emily Culp; five grandsons and six granddaughters, Jordan (Alecia) Robertson, Grant (Danita) Robertson, Devin Robertson, Mason (fiancee Rachel), Courtney (Alberto) Hernandez-Ripp, Romi and Danica Ripp, and Addison, Emery, Finley and Kinsie Crane; three great-grandchildren and another baby expected in February; six sisters, Jacklyn Fell, Maureen (George) Birkeland, Donna Culp, Audrey (Mike) Culp-Schwark, Joyce (Rick) Langer and JoAnn (Michael) Youngman; brother-in-law, Michael (Darlene) Cepress; and many special friends and family. He was preceded in death by his parents; in-laws, Roman and Louise; and sister and brothers-in-law, Marcia and Jerry Faga and William Fell.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at BLESSED TRINITY CATHOLIC PARISH AT ST. PATRICK CHURCH, 521 Fair St., Lodi, at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, with Father Joseph Baker officiating. Burial will follow at St. Patrick’s Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the church from 8:30 a.m. until the time of the Mass on Friday.

Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson Lodi

Funeral & Cremation Care

157 S. Main St.

(608) 592-3201