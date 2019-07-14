MADISON—Paul Rohde, 59, passed away at Chapel View Care Center in Hopkins, Minnesota on Monday, July 8, 2019. He was born on April 28, 1960, at St. Mary’s Hospital, the eldest son of Floyd and Betty (Becker) Rohde. Paul is survived by his two brothers: Doug, of Minneapolis, Minn., and Jim (Vicki), of Cary, N.C., his niece Breanna; and his nephews: Logan (Monica) and Parker. He was preceded in death by his parents. Paul graduated from Sun Prairie (Wis.) High School in 1978. He will be remembered as a gentle soul, baseball scholar, and devoted fan of classic rock, strong coffee, quality cigarettes, American lager, double cheeseburgers, pepperoni pizza, Parthenon gyros, and belly laughs. We are grateful for the support of Craig, Jenna, Brad, Dr. B, and everyone at Tellurian; and Paul’s residential care families over the years. A private family and friends memorial service will be held in the Madison, Wisconsin area. Memorials may be sent to NAMI Wisconsin.
