Roh, James L. "Jim"

Roh, James L. "Jim"

{{featured_button_text}}
James L. "Jim" Roh

MCFARLAND - James L. "Jim" Roh, age 80, died on Wednesday, June 3, 2020. He was born in Muscoda, Wis., to and Lawrence and Helen (Komurka) Roh on Aug. 11, 1939. He married Margaret Bomkamp on May 28, 1960, in Muscoda.

Jim worked in sales for Chamber and Owen and Frank Liquor and retired in 2001. He was an avid sportsman and loved hunting, fishing, and his dogs. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, serving as a military police officer from 1963-1965. He was a member of the American Legion Post 59 in Stoughton, Wis.

Jim is survived by his wife, Marge; and three children, Susie (Mike) Rosenau, Debbi (Eugene) Faga, and Dave (Jen) Roh. Jim had four grandchildren, Ben, Betsi, Owen, and Parker. He is also survived by brothers, Jerry (Shelly), Ken (Sandy), and Ron (Jodene). Jim was preceded in death by his parents and sister-in-law, Shirley.

Due to COVID restrictions, a private memorial Mass of Christian burial was held for the immediate family. At a date yet to be determined, Jim will be brought to his final place of rest with full military honors at Town of Dunn Burying Ground with a celebration of life.

Jim's family would like to thank the staff of Skaalen Nursing and Rehabilitation Center and Agrace HospiceCare for their wonderful care.

Please share your memories at www.CressFuneralService.com.

+1 
Roh, James L. "Jim"

James L. "Jim" Roh

Cress Funeral and Cremation Service

206 W. Prospect St., Stoughton

(608) 873-9244

To plant a tree in memory of James Roh as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics