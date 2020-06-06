Roh, James L. "Jim"

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

MCFARLAND - James L. "Jim" Roh, age 80, died on Wednesday, June 3, 2020. He was born in Muscoda, Wis., to and Lawrence and Helen (Komurka) Roh on Aug. 11, 1939. He married Margaret Bomkamp on May 28, 1960, in Muscoda.

Jim worked in sales for Chamber and Owen and Frank Liquor and retired in 2001. He was an avid sportsman and loved hunting, fishing, and his dogs. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, serving as a military police officer from 1963-1965. He was a member of the American Legion Post 59 in Stoughton, Wis.

Jim is survived by his wife, Marge; and three children, Susie (Mike) Rosenau, Debbi (Eugene) Faga, and Dave (Jen) Roh. Jim had four grandchildren, Ben, Betsi, Owen, and Parker. He is also survived by brothers, Jerry (Shelly), Ken (Sandy), and Ron (Jodene). Jim was preceded in death by his parents and sister-in-law, Shirley.

Due to COVID restrictions, a private memorial Mass of Christian burial was held for the immediate family. At a date yet to be determined, Jim will be brought to his final place of rest with full military honors at Town of Dunn Burying Ground with a celebration of life.

Jim's family would like to thank the staff of Skaalen Nursing and Rehabilitation Center and Agrace HospiceCare for their wonderful care.

