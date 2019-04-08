RICHLAND CENTER - Carl R. Rognholt, age 88, of Richland Center, died Friday, April 5, 2019, at Schmitt Woodland Hills. He was born on May 13, 1930, in Richland Center, the son of Oscar and Freda (Surrem) Rognholt. Carl attended Luther College in Decorah, Iowa and was a lifelong member of Five Points Lutheran Church. Carl married Joyce Margaret Klepel in Racine, Wis. on June 26, 1970. He retired from PCA (farm credit), where he was a loan officer for many years, and then continued to work for Center Stove in Richland Center. He enjoyed his Norwegian heritage (Sons of Norway), and was a member of the Boaz Lions Club and a volunteer at the food pantry.
Survivors include his wife, Joyce Rognholt of Richland Center; brothers, Lyle (Mary) Rognholt of Blue River, Norris (Jean) Rognholt of Smiths Grove, Ky.; a sister, Evelyn (George) Faulkner of Boaz; brother-in-law, Gary Trappe of Cross Plains; sister-in-law, Pat (Ib) Nelson of Racine; 11 nieces and nephews; and other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his son, Michael Rognholt; parents; a brother, Alton Rognholt; sister, Karen Trappe; and parents-in-law, Wilber and Marie Klepel.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, April 10, 2019, at 11 a.m. at FIVE POINTS LUTHERAN CHURCH. The Rev. Larry Engel will officiate, with burial in the church cemetery. Visitation will be held at the church on Tuesday, April 9, 2019, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. and also Wednesday from 9 a.m. until time of services. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Five Points Lutheran Church.
The Clary Memorial Funeral Home in Richland Center assisted.