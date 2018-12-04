Try 1 month for 99¢

MADISON—Virginia (Schmitz) Rogers passed away on Nov. 27, 2018. She was born Oct. 24, 1916, in Madison, Wis., to Gertrude and Edwin Schmitz.

Virginia is survived by her daughters, Cynthia (Jack) Slattery and Catherine (James) Nesbit; her son, Mark (Colleen) Rogers; and her daughter-in-law, Kristine Rogers; six grandchildren, Mark Rogers (Krista), Christopher Rogers (Katie), Michael Rogers (Nicole), Tiffany Schlieve (Jackson), Timothy Rogers (Kellie) and Margaret Ward (Jon), 15 great-grandchildren; and many caring nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Dr. Sion C. Rogers; and her loving son, Sion C. Rogers Jr.; along with her brothers, Robert, William, James and Edwin.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held at BLESSED SACRAMENT CATHOLIC CHURCH, 2121 Rowley Ave., Madison, on Tuesday, Dec. 11, 2018, at 11 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Virginia’s name to Friends of the Arboretum or Edgewood High School. To view and sign this guestbook, please visit www.ryanfuneralservice.com.

Celebrate
the life of: Rogers, Virginia (Schmitz)
