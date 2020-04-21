Rogers, Virginia Mary "Ginny”

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

MADISON—Virginia Mary “Ginny” Rogers, age 93, of Madison, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 15, 2020, in her home, where she resided for over 72 years. Ginny, the daughter of Earl and Mary (Mcilwee) Leigh, was born on June 14, 1926, on the family farm in Iowa County.

Ginny graduated from Ridgeway High School and Madison Business College. She married Myles “Mike” Rogers on June 4, 1947, in the Little Brown Church in the Vale, Nashua, Iowa. They celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary in 1997. Together, Mike and Ginny had eight children. Ginny worked as an administrative assistant at the University of Wisconsin Department of Sociology for 34 years. After her retirement, she volunteered and enjoyed several years working with the Wisconsin Women’s Health Foundation. Virginia enjoyed family time and hosting her annual Christmas Eve open house for over 70 years. She loved her family and taught her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren the values of education, respect, love, honesty, sharing and caring for others.

Throughout her lifetime Ginny enjoyed working and volunteering, rescuing and providing forever homes to many dogs and cats, holding garage sales, raising tulips and sunflowers, baking homemade pies, music, dancing and taking care of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She touched many lives and will be greatly missed.