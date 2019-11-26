LARGO, FLA./DODGEVILLE - Paul R. Rogers, age 60, passed away unexpectedly at his home in Largo, Fla. on Nov. 4, 2019. Paul, third child of eleven and first-born son was born on July 4, 1959, in Manhattan, Kan. to Wallace and Sally (Trine) Rogers where his father was attending College of Veterinary Medicine at Kansas State University.
Paul lived up to being a fire cracker baby. He was always full of energy and a had big smile on his face. The family moved to Dodgeville in the summer of 1961 and Paul graduated from Dodgeville High School in 1977. Paul enlisted in the Air Force as soon as he turned 18. He spent four years in the Air Force employed in the canine unit. After returning home, Paul attended the University of Wisconsin – Madison and other universities while traveling throughout the country holding many bartending jobs in warm weather peak season locations eventually completing his degree at the University of South Florida. His last eight years were spent in the Clearwater, Fla. area, far away from the snow.
Paul is survived by his ten siblings, Rosanne Rogers, Denise Mingione, David (Nicki) Rogers, Dean Rogers, Dennis (Julie) Rogers, Joyce Rogers, Christine Rogers, Ellen (Jim) Martinson, Ralph (Beth) Rogers and Irene Rogers. He is further survived by six nephews; nine nieces, three great-nephews; one great-niece; step-brothers, Steve (Gloria) King and Darren (Jennifer Heck) King; and many cousins.
Paul was preceded in death by his parents; and grandparents, Dennis and Harriet Rogers and Ray and Leila Trine.
Per Paul’s wishes, there will be no funeral services. Paul has been inurned at: Bay Pines National Cemetery, 10000 Bay Pines Blvd, St. Petersburg, FL 33708. Paul’s request was that you play his favorite game of charades, remember the many fun times, and never forget to tell your loved ones that you love them.
