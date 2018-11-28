Rogers, Leora M.

Try 1 month for 99¢
STOUGHTON / BRADENTON, Fla.—Leora M. Rogers, age 93, passed away peacefully Thursday, Nov. 22, 2018. A graveside memorial will be held in the summer of 2019 in Stoughton.

