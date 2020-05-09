Rogers, Donna Jean

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

STOUGHTON- Donna Jean Rogers, age 80, passed away peacefully on Monday, May 4, 2020. She was born on August 15, 1939, to Warren and Ann (Penfield) Keller. She married Terry Rogers on April 5, 1958. Donna enjoyed time she spent with family. In her younger years she could be seen dancing up a storm with Terry square dancing. She liked to ride snowmobiles and camping with other families.

Donna is survived by her husband Terry Rogers; daughters, Rita Ritter, Tina Rogers and Christine Andrews (Tim); 7 grandchildren Ashley Vorndran (Jon), Andrew Ritter (Kristen), Alex Ritter, Curtis Andrews, Whitnie Andrews, Brandon Andrews and Grayson Dannels; 1 great granddaughter, Harper Vorndran.

Donna was preceded in death by her parents Warren and Ann Keller; 2 brothers Leroy Keller and Ronald Keller.

The family would like to thank Magnolia Garden’s staff at Skaalen Memory Care in Stoughton for taking care of Donna in her time of need.

Private Funeral Service at: Cress Funeral Home on Tuesday May 12, 2020. She will be laid to rest at: Lower McFarland Cemetery.

There will be a celebration of Donna’s life to TBD @ a later Date.

In lieu of flowers, the family asked for donations to be sent to: Local Alzheimer’s Association, 2820 Walton Commons Ln #132, Madison, WI 53718. Or online act.alz.org/donation. Any questions email; chris@capitolpool.com and leave a message. “HAPPY MOTHER’S DAY” We all Love you very much and will see you again in Heaven!

