MADISON - Donald J. Rogers, 89, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018, at Agrace HospiceCare in Fitchburg after a short bout with heart disease and dementia.
Don was born on May 20, 1929, to Joe and Ella (Wall) Rogers of Madison. He attended Saint Raphael's Elementary School and West High School, graduating in 1946. After high school, Don attended the UW-Madison. Don enlisted into the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers during the Korean War and was stationed in Colorado and Japan for the duration. Don was a proud member of the International Brotherhood of Operating Engineers Local 139 for over 65 years. Besides being a lifelong Packers fan, Don was also an avid woodworker and a member of the Waunakee ROMEO club.
In 1955, Don married the former Mary Jewel of Richland Center. Together they had four children, Mike (Jody) Rogers of Madison, Patty Rogers of Monona, Sharon (William) Bestle of Lodi and Nancy (Michael) Sadler of Springfield, Mo. Don was especially proud of his grandchildren, Josh (Abby) Rogers of Fort Collins, Colo., Tim Rogers of Madison, Sara (Ehren) Maly of Janesville, Abby Sadler (fiancé, Joseph Ramm) of Denver Colo., Sydney Sadler of Little Rock Ark., and Alexandra and Kelly Bestle of Lodi. Don was preceded in death by his parents; and his former wife, Mary.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 5, 2018, at RYAN FUNERAL HOME, 5701 Odana Road, Madison, with Father Bart Timmerman presiding. A visitation will take place from 9 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Resurrection Cemetery, 2705 Regent St., Madison. A reception will be held from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at GREAT DANE PUB & BREWING CO. - HILLDALE, 357 Price Place, Madison.
The family wishes to thank the staff of Saint Mary's Hospital and Agrace HospiceCare for their excellent care.