MENOMONEE FALLS - David J. Rogers of Menomonee Falls, passed away suddenly on Monday, March 11, 2019, at age 77.
David is survived by his beloved wife of 57 years, Ruth (Nee Mohlman); his children, Debra (Allan) Land and David (Kelly) Rogers; his grandchildren, Morgan (Bryce Figueroa), and Trevor Land, Tianna (Taylor) Johnson, Haley (Andy) Cash, Celine, Josiah, and Liliana Rogers; his sister, Elizabeth (Larry) Spees, sister-in-law, Eileen Dresser, and large extended family. He is preceded in death by his parents, Dale and Helen Rogers; brothers-in-law, Harold and Arnold Mohlman.
Visitation will be held on Friday, March 15, 2019, from 1 p.m. until time of Memorial Service at 3 p.m., at ST. MATTHEWS EV. LUTHERAN CHURCH, 1615 N. Wauwatosa Ave., Wauwatosa.
An additional visitation will take place on Saturday, March 16, 2019, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at MELBY FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION, 1245 N. Water St., Platteville, (608) 348-2121. Assisting the family is SCHMIDT & BARTELT, Wauwatosa, WI (414) 774-5010.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Matthews Ev. Lutheran Church, Wauwatosa or Town North Presbyterian Church, Richardson, Texas, www.tnpc.org., are appreciated.