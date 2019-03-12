Try 3 months for $3

MENOMONEE FALLS - David J. Rogers of Menomonee Falls, passed away suddenly on Monday, March 11, 2019, at age 77.

David is survived by his beloved wife of 57 years, Ruth (Nee Mohlman); his children, Debra (Allan) Land and David (Kelly) Rogers; his grandchildren, Morgan (Bryce Figueroa), and Trevor Land, Tianna (Taylor) Johnson, Haley (Andy) Cash, Celine, Josiah, and Liliana Rogers; his sister, Elizabeth (Larry) Spees, sister-in-law, Eileen Dresser, and large extended family. He is preceded in death by his parents, Dale and Helen Rogers; brothers-in-law, Harold and Arnold Mohlman.

Visitation will be held on Friday, March 15, 2019, from 1 p.m. until time of Memorial Service at 3 p.m., at ST. MATTHEWS EV. LUTHERAN CHURCH, 1615 N. Wauwatosa Ave., Wauwatosa.

An additional visitation will take place on Saturday, March 16, 2019, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at MELBY FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION, 1245 N. Water St., Platteville, (608) 348-2121. Assisting the family is SCHMIDT & BARTELT, Wauwatosa, WI (414) 774-5010.

Sign up to get each day's obituaries sent to your email inbox

Sign up here to receive a daily email alert of local and national obituaries

In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Matthews Ev. Lutheran Church, Wauwatosa or Town North Presbyterian Church, Richardson, Texas, www.tnpc.org., are appreciated.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Rogers, David J.
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.