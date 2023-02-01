Oct. 25, 1940 – Jan. 25, 2023

DEERFIELD—Rogers Clark Keene, Jr., age 82, of Deerfield, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023, at St. Mary’s Hospital. He was born on Oct. 25, 1940, in Boston, Mass., the son of Rogers and Josephine (Kas) Keene.

Rogers is survived by his wife, Kaaron; son, Gerry (Judy) Keene; daughter, Kori Keene; brother, James Keene, Sr.; nephews, James Keene, Jr., Forrest Nelson and Brock (Nichole) Nelson; niece, Grace Keene; sisters-in-law, Ruth Nelson, Nilda Keene, Patty Feltz and Phyllis Peri; and brothers-in-law, Kurt Nelson and Kevin Nelson. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Richard Keene; and his ex-wife and Gerry’s mother, Marilyn Haywood.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date. A full website obituary is pending. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

