Rogers, Buddy

MADISON - Buddy Rogers, age 88, of Madison, passed away on Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, with family by his side. That great old song from 1930, “On the Sunny Side of the Street” was always Bud’s favorite and its title, the blueprint for the way he lived his life.
Buddy was born on April 7, 1931, in Thorp, Wis., the son of Raymond “Joe” and Esther (Backe) Rogers. He graduated from Blue River High School. Bud married Marilyn Huffman in 1954. After serving in the U.S. Navy and graduating from the UW-Platteville, he began his teaching career at Monona Grove High School. From there he taught at the UW-Madison Mechanical Engineering Dept., and spent 22 years at LaFollette High School in the Industrial Arts Dept. Buddy started the aviation program for the Madison School District. The day after retirement, he celebrated by skydiving. For many years, he and Marilyn owned Capital City Tent Rental, currently owned by their son, Brian. For 56 years, he was a member of the Experimental Aircraft Association.
Buddy made certain his family knew he loved them deeply. He was known for his positive attitude, overall enthusiasm, and love of life. He enjoyed aviation and adventure and always had to have the latest camera to document both. Buddy loved people and people loved him. To him, there were no strangers, only friends not yet met.
Buddy is survived by his wife, Marilyn; children, Rhonda Rogers (John Vogel) and Brian Rogers (Martha Paton); grandchildren, Alana (Brad) Hohenstein, Austin Plahetka (Elizabeth Torres), Cale Rogers and Sydney Rogers; brother, W. Don (Janet) Rogers; sister, Veronica Bailey; sisters-in-law, Pat Rogers and Marie (Norm) Faber; brother-in-law, Larry Huffman; and other relatives and many friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Wendal Rogers and James Rogers; sister, Toni Baker; and brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Harold (Thelma) Huffman, Jr.
A visitation will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Dr., Madison starting at 3 p.m., with a time of sharing at 7 p.m., on Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019. Please bring your stories to share. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family for future designation. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.