MADISON - Annette D. “Netta” Rogers, age 68, passed away on Aug. 29, 2019, peacefully in her home in Madison, Wis.
Please join us celebrating her life Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, between 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. noon, at SS Morris Community AME Church, 3511 Milwaukee St., Madison. Burial will be at Town of Vienna “Union” Cemetery following visitation. Luncheon will follow burial service at SS Morris AME Church.
Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Annette Rogers as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.