July 22, 1938—Dec. 9, 2022

MONROE—Roger William Trankle, age 84, of Monroe, WI, formerly of Cobb/Montfort, WI, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by love and family on Friday, December 9, 2022.

Roger was born on his family’s farm to William and Vera Trankle, July 22, 1938, completing their family of nine. Roger attended Sunshine Country School starting lifelong friendships, developing a playful yet devilish demeanor while being spoiled by six older sisters along the way.

Roger or “Pidge” as some knew him, attended Cobb High School in Cobb, WI, where he participated in basketball, baseball, FFA, student council, and various other extracurricular activities. After graduation in 1956, he continued farming on the family farm between Cobb and Montfort. Roger married his high school sweetheart, Jill Ann Johnston, on December 5, 1959, beginning their new life together for 63 years and four days. Their son Timothy Roger was born May 26, 1961. Nine years later, daughter Traci Kay joined the family April 8, 1970.

During his life on the farm, he attended and received a short course degree in Agriculture from UW Madison, sold Seed Corn, was an active participant on the Iowa-Grant School board, achieved State Farmer with receiving the Century Farm Award with his family at his side. Many years of hard work, a dedicated spouse and blood, sweat and tears later, their successful farm grew with a proud and dedicated Roger at the helm.

In addition to farming, he loved adventuring to Canada to fish and “catch the big one,” card Club Euchre parties, dinners with friends, time with family and weekly “joy” rides to look for deer through the country sides he loved so much with Jill every step of the way. Vacationing and traveling, watching, and attending his children and/or grandchildren’s events, cheering on the Packers and Badgers. Along with the countless hours of caring for his land and animals bringing him pride in his lifelong farming accomplishments.

Roger retired from farming in 1994, when he and Jill moved to their new home in Dodgeville, WI. But he couldn’t sit still in retired life for very long. He enjoyed working at Lands’ End, selling seed corn, yearly wintering in Arizona, and plenty of family time. Finally in 2005, they built their home in Monroe, WI, continuing to build special memories with family, loving every minute of his hands-on style.

He is survived by his wife, Jill; daughter, Traci (Hans) Schultz; sister, Lynn (Joe)Halverson; grandchildren: Rachel (Steve) Jaeb, Jessica Benish, Theresa (Chuck) Seaks, Tom (Megan) Trankle, Sydney Schultz, and Quinn Schultz; along with nine great-grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his parents, William and Vera; son, Timothy Trankle; sisters: Carol Andrew, Jen Andrew, Kate Spurley, Mary Blasdel, Phylis Addison; great-granddaughter, Akyah Trankle.

We love you Roger, a Bushel and a Peck. You will be sorely missed and never forgotten.

Visitation will be held from 10:00—12:00 PM on Monday December 19, 2022, at the Soman-Larson Funeral Home in Montfort, WI, with a private family memorial service to follow. Burial of cremated remains will be held at a later date in the family plot in the Calvary Cemetery Cobb, WI. Online condolences may be made at www.larsonfuneralhomes.com.