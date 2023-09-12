Roger always put the needs of others before his own. That didn't end as his health began to decline. As we were left with difficult decisions to make in his final hours, we found a note with the above quote written on it. He had left that note in his hospital room - it gave us the guidance we needed to say goodbye. Roger W. Kimberly, age 61, of Portage, Wis., (formerly of Georgetown, Texas), passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Thursday, August 24, 2023, at Select Specialty Hospital in Madison, Wis. Roger endured a long battle with COPD, congestive heart failure and emphysema, along with many other chronic conditions before succumbing to his illnesses. Family and friends joked that he had nine lives, as he survived countless other episodes with poor health, being given a "low chance of survival" each time, throughout his life. Roger was born on May 10, 1962, in Highland Park, Ill., to Margaret "Margie" Ann Haase and Ronald Lewis Kelly. Roger was the second oldest of five boys, and also grew up having three step-sisters. Many years later, Roger and his siblings were surprised with a little sister, Sherri. Roger worked at the family radiator shop and towing business in Cleveland, Texas, until he moved to Georgetown, Texas, to start his own auto mechanic shop and Greyhound bus station in the mid-1980's. Roger moved to Wisconsin to join his mom and little sister in the early 1990's. Following a hip replacement in the early 2000's, Roger began making and selling his famous peanut brittle, using the proceeds to purchase non-perishable food items to donate to the Care & Share Food Bank in Montello, Wis. Over the years, Roger made local headlines for donating thousands of pounds of food items to local food pantries. Despite his own medical setbacks, this was only the beginning. Roger was known for helping people everywhere he went, buying toys and school supplies for local kids, helping strangers buy items, such as diapers, in the local stores, making meals for the hungry, leading Bible study at his assisted living facility and never hesitated to donate to local charities. Roger was a beloved member of Grace Bible Church in Portage, Wis., being the unofficial greeter at church and giving kids rides on his motorized wheelchair. His devotion to spreading the gospel and his love of Christ radiated in his daily life, as he continued to attend church via Zoom when his illness kept him from attending in person, and he held Bible study at his assisted living facility on a regular basis. Roger's niece, Ellie, held a special place in his heart, and she for him. Ellie loved riding around on Uncle Roger's wheelchair with him and enjoyed all the treats and gifts that he bought for her. Even in the end, his face lit up when she came to visit him at the hospital. Roger was also well known for his expertise in the kitchen, always cooking for family, neighbors, friends and even his assisted living facility friends and staff. His home cooked meals will certainly be missed by many!