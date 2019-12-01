FOX LAKE - Roger L. Baer died peacefully in his home on November 16, 2019, in Palm Harbor, Fla. surrounded by his family.
Roger was born on November 16, 1966, in Aberdeen, S.D. to Gerald Baer and Shirley Hulm. Roger drove a semi for Smedema trucking in Fox Lake for many years, and loved the people he worked with. Roger enjoyed every moment behind that wheel, breaking every speed limit he could. Roger stopped driving trucks and worked a few factory jobs until he and his wife moved to Florida in 2012. They ended up settling in Palm Harbor, Fla. Roger finished his career being a Fabricating Supervisor in Florida. There was never a job to big or too small that Roger wasn't able to accomplish without great success. Roger made many friends where every he was. He always had a great story about something and he always lightened the mood with his jokes. Roger was a great husband, father, and most of all, grandfather. Roger's passion was his children and his grandchildren. Roger couldn't get enough of the love and laughter that each one of them gave to him.
Roger is survived by his wife of 17 years, Pam; their one son, Dakota Baer. He is also survived by his first marriage daughters, Alexandria, Dallas Baer (Randy Rojas); his two stepson's Tylor (Jessica), Styles Rodenkirch; his six granddaughters, Hailey, Alyvia, Payton, Amyiah, Remington, and Addison; all of his brothers and sisters, nieces and nephews, and many more family members.
Roger was proceeded in death by his grandparents, parents and his beautiful grandson, Malachi, whom he can now hold tight in his arms forever in the beautiful heavens watching over his family. Roger, Dad, Grandpa, Uncle, we no your wings were ready but our hearts were not. We will all miss you so much! Love you forever!
At his request, no services will be held.