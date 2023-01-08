June 2, 1946—Jan. 5, 2023

MIDDLETON—Roger Head, age 76, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on Thursday, January 5, 2023. He was born in Seneca, WI on June 2, 1946 to the late Martin and Emma (Hutter) Head. Roger was united in marriage to his high school sweetheart, Jeanette Prew on June 24, 1967 in Eastman, WI.

Roger graduated from Seneca High School in 1965. Roger and Jeanette moved to Madison and began a life together raising their two sons, Douglas and Daniel. He worked for the University of Wisconsin, Madison within the Physical Plant Department as a U.S. Mail Distributor for 35 years until retirement in January, 2002. In 1969, he also began working part-time with Frautschi Funeral Service and continued with Cress Funeral and Cremation Service as Facility Manager until just recently.

Roger enjoyed attending auctions, toy tractor collecting, traveling and road trips out West. Most precious to Roger, was spending time with his family, especially his grandsons and their various trips together.

Roger will be deeply missed by his loving wife of 55 years, Jeanette; sons: Douglas and Daniel (Kenda) Head; grandsons: Kyle (Emily Peratt), Karson (Lauryn Lemke) and Carter (Dana Dahlk) Head; sister-in-law, Delma Head; several nieces, nephews; and numerous friends including his extended family of Cress colleagues.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Martin and Emma Head, brothers: Raymond and James Head, sister, Mary (Tony Somsky) Brackin, sister-in-law, Cindy Head, and nephews: John and Harold Head.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, January 10, 2023 at St. Bernard Catholic Church, 2015 Parmenter St., Middleton, WI with Father Brian Wilk presiding. A visitation will be held on Monday from 3:00-7:00 p.m. at the Cress Center, 6021 University Ave., Madison and on Tuesday at church from 9:30 a.m. until the time of Mass. Burial will be in Middleton Junction Cemetery followed by a luncheon at the Cress Center.

The family extends a special thank you to the staff of Agrace HospiceCare for their compassion and care especially DeAnne and Beth.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Bernard Catholic Church or Agrace HospiceCare, Inc.

