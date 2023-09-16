Roger F. Dorman

April 17, 1939 - Sept. 12, 2023

POYNETTE – Roger F. Dorman, age 84, of Poynette, passed away on Tuesday, September 12, 2023, at Columbia Health Care Center in Wyocena.

Roger was born on April 17, 1939, in Madison, the son of Edward and Dorothy (Harrop) Dorman.

He served his country with the U.S. Coast Guard and sailed on the Westwind.

He was a proud Local 394 Union Steamfitter. Roger was the State Commander of the DAV in 2008; an active member of DAV Chapter 60; and was in charge of the DAV transport vans. He was a member of VFW Post 1707, Portage.

He is survived by his two daughters: Jennifer Anderson and Stephanie (John) Porcellino; his grandson, Ryan (Sarah Carlo) Prestil; and former son-in-law, Matt Prestil; his long-time family friends: Dwaine (Diane) Lukins and son, Christopher, Diane Wallock, and Dorina Lukins. He was preceded in death by his parents and special friend, Darlene Lukins.

A memorial visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Friday, September 22, 2023, at Pflanz Mendrala Funeral Home in Poynette, with military honors provided by Poynette Area Veterans Honor Guard at 4:00 p.m. Inurnment will be in Roselawn Cemetery at a later date.

The Pflanz Mendrala Funeral Home in Poynette (www.pmmfh.com) is assisting the family.