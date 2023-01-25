May 16, 1933 – Jan. 22, 2023

STOUGHTON / MCFARLAND / OREGON - Roger D. Segebrecht died at home on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023. Roger was born on May 16, 1933, in Stoughton. He was the son of Roy and Lillian (Haugen) Segebrecht. He graduated from Stoughton High School with the Class of 1951. Roger married Carol Staley in 1955.

Roger is survived by his son, Rick; two sisters, Carol Hoveland (Jim Kessenich) and Diane Harrison; and by his K9 companion, Heidi.

After farming with his father, Roger entered the U.S. Army and was stationed in Germany for two years, until 1957. He then started his plumbing business, serving the McFarland, Stoughton and Oregon area for 50 years, until he suffered a stroke in 2014. Roger retired at the age of 80 years.

Roger had many interests in his life, including being an airplane pilot and a world-wide hunter. He hunted in Africa, Mongolia, Russia, Alaska, the Far East, Europe, New Zealand, Vietnam and the USA. He harvested 17 different species of Wild Sheep and achieved the Super Slam of World Sheep as well as the Grand Slam of North American Sheep. He was a life member of the Wild Sheep Foundation, the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation, and served on the board of the ISHA.

Roger and Donald Doyle started Oregon Community National Bank and served on its board for 30 years. He and DuWayne Teigen started the Stoughton Honey Wagon Business.

Roger was a member of Christ Lutheran Church, Stoughton, Masonic Lodge Post No.73, Scottish Rite Bodies, Zor Shrine, Jesters and Zor Clowns. He was a proud member of McFarland American Legion Post No. 534.

Roger was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Carol in 2013; and his sister, Linda.

Funeral services will be held at GUNDERSON OREGON FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 1150 Park St., Oregon, on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, with Pastor Scott Geister-Jones officiating. Friends may call at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until 12 noon. At 12 noon, there will be Masonic services followed by a religious service. A catered lunch will be served at the funeral home, with burial to follow at Prairie Mound Cemetery in Oregon. Military graveside rites will be provided by the Oregon Veterans.

Roger has climbed his last mountain to the Happy Hunting Grounds. He will be missed by his family and many dear friends worldwide. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.