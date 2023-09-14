Roger A. Ehlers

May 31, 1956 - Sept. 10, 2023

FALL RIVER - Roger A. Ehlers, 67, of Fall River, passed away on Sunday, September 10, 2023 at Prairie Ridge Health in Columbus.

Roger was born on May 31, 1956 in Neillsville, WI to Eugene and Mildred (White) Ehlers. He was a graduate of Columbus High School. Roger was employed as an auto mechanic in the Columbus area for many years.

Roger had a love of music that he enjoyed sharing with others especially going to concerts with people. He was very proud of his granddaughter playing the violin.

Roger enjoyed playing the harmonica and gave all of Evan's children harmonicas. Watching them play would bring tears to his eyes. Roger loved to make people laugh and tell jokes. He was always there to help people. He would give the shirt off his back if someone needed it. Roger was an animal lover and lifelong lover of horses and dogs. He loved his grandkids and spending time with them. Roger was very proud of his family.

Roger is survived by his sons: Erich Ehlers of Fall River and Evan (Lindsey) Ehlers of Columbus; four grandchildren: Rhiannon, Mallory, Watson, and Eleanor; six siblings: John Ehlers, Brownie (Shelley Weiss) Ehlers, Donald (Charlotte) Ehlers, Doris (Rodd) Schmitt, Ruth (Ken) Ruggles, and Gordon (Linda) Ehlers; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents.

A celebration of Roger's life will be held at a later date.

Koepsell-Zeidler Funeral Home in Columbus is serving the family.