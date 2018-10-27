MIDDLETON - Marilyn Jean Rogeberg, age 75, passed away peacefully with her loving family surrounding her on Friday, Oct. 26, 2018, after a short battle with cancer. Marilyn was born April 8, 1943, in Madison to Herman and Irma Niesen. She married the love of her life, Lars Rogeberg, on June 8, 1963. They would have celebrated 55 years of marriage this summer.
Marilyn was a nurse and administrator at Rest Haven Health Care Center, and later worked at UW Health where she retired after 45 years in the health care field. Marilyn had many passions: her grandchildren, her flower gardens, volunteering at the food pantry, water aerobics, and her life-long friends. She took great pride in making a graduation quilt for each grandchild. She also enjoyed many sunsets, "Golden Moments," on Bughs Lake in Wautoma.
Marilyn is survived by her daughter, Kari (Tim) Doerfler; grandchildren, Taylor Zwart, Jake Doerfler; daughter, Wendy (Bob) Coyne; grandchildren, Alex (Katie), Seth (Leah), and Josh (Brittany) Coyne; daughter, Cindy Rogeberg (Tony Colin); grandchildren, Morgan, Abby and Bailey Kalscheur; son, Brad (Tammie) Rogeberg; grandchildren, Derek, Kayla and Cole Rogeberg. She was preceded in death by her husband, Lars; and her parents, Irma and Herman Niesen; and her beloved canine companion, Charlie.
A memorial gathering will be held at GUNDERSON WEST FUNERAL & CREMATION CARE, 7435 University Ave., Middleton, on Friday, Nov. 2, 2018, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. We'd like to thank all the Bughs Lake neighbors for their unconditional support to our parents. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.