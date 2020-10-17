Rogan, Barbara Louise

SUN PRAIRIE - Barbara Louise Rogan, age 66, passed away on Oct. 15, 2020, at St Mary's Hospital in Madison, Wis. She was born on March 10, 1954, in New York City, N.Y., the daughter of Robert and Louise (Miron) Sherman. As a child she lived in New York and Connecticut, moving to Arlington Heights, Ill., when she was 9 years old.

In 1971, as a high school student, Barb worked part-time at a local grocery store that was owned by two brothers. One of those brothers, Bob Rogan, was just out of college and the Navy. After meeting at the store and getting to know each other, Barb and Bob realized that they had many things in common and were married in 1973. At the time of Barb's death they were married one month short of 47 years. Bob and Barb moved their family to Sun Prairie in 1981.

Barb was a registered nurse but also had a degree from Edgewood College in Religious Studies. She spent 30 years working at Sacred Hearts of Jesus & Mary Catholic Parish in Sun Prairie as the director of adult education. Barb was a recent recipient of the Reininger Lifetime Achievement Award given in Sun Prairie for outstanding volunteer contributions to the city. Barb was always very involved in volunteering for church and community activities. Helping others was what she liked to do best, but her real passion was gardening.