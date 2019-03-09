REEDSBURG - Donna Faye Roewer, age 91, of Reedsburg, died on Thursday, March 7, 2019, at the Reedsburg Area Senior Life Center. She was born on Oct. 25, 1927, in the town of Westfield, Sauk County, the daughter of Herman and Lauretta (Horkan) Geffert. On June 7, 1952, she was united in marriage to Gerald (Jerry) Roewer. Jerry preceded her in death on April 10, 2009.
Donna worked for many years for Olin Corporation at the Badger Army Ammunition Plant, retiring in 1989. She was an avid Wisconsin Badgers fan and a devoted and faithful member of St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Reedsburg.
Survivors include two children, Ronald (Marlene) Roewer of Middleton and Jan (Ron Derra) Marks of Madison; five grandchildren, Jason Roewer of Madison, Kristen (Alex) Westcoat and Megan Roewer of Seattle, Wash., Justin (Malin) Marks of Trondheim, Norway and Lauren Marks of Minneapolis, Minn.; two great-grandchildren, Iris and Oscar Marks; her sister-in-law, Zona Roewer of Prairie du Sac; nieces and nephews; other relatives and friends. In addition to her husband, Jerry, she was preceded in death by her parents; brothers and sisters-in-law, Robert (Helen) Geffert and James (Mary Jane) Geffert; brother-in-law, Eldert Roewer and nephew, Dennis Geffert.
Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Thursday, March 14, 2019, at ST. PETER'S LUTHERAN CHURCH in Reedsburg, with Pastor Paul Crolius officiating. Interment will be in St. Peter's Lutheran Cemetery. There will be a visitation from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, at the HOOF FUNERAL HOME in Reedsburg, and after 10 a.m. on Thursday at the church.
The family would like to thank the Reedsburg Area Senior Life Center for their excellent care and kindness over the years.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Peter's Lutheran School or St. Peter's Lutheran Church would be appreciated. The Hoof Funeral Home is serving the family.