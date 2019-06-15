DOUSMAN - Geraldine Barr Roethe died at home on Thursday June 13, 2019 after a long illness. She was born on Sept.28, 1919 to Lincoln and Mabel Barr at Glen Haven, Wis. She graduated from High School in Bloomington WI in 1937 and from Stout State University in 1941. She taught Home Economics at Blue River High School for one year. She married Leo Roethe on Nov. 14, 1941. They lived in Fort Atkinson for 59 years and then moved to Dousman.WI to live at Three Pillars retirement community in 2000. Geraldine was currently living at Home Again Assisted Living in Cambridge since 2015, where she passed away. She was a wonderful mother to four children. She celebrated 67 years of marriage to Leo. They were charter members of Trinity Lutheran Church in Fort Atkinson. She was a member of the Faith Circle and taught Sunday school. She also was a member of the Tuesday Study Club in Fort Atkinson, and life member of the Fort Historical Society and Hospital Auxiliary.
She is survived by her eldest daughter, Patricia Weiss (New Mexico), and youngest daughter Ann Kutz ( Ron), Cambridge; eight grandchildren: Kelly Lavin, Frank Weiss, Malia Ladd, Chris Oestrich, John Kutz, Hannah Miller, Emily Lawson,and Kyle Kutz; one step grandchild, Steve Weiss; 19 great-grandchildren; and nine great-great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews; and friend, Al Berg.
Preceding her in death- husband Leo in 2008; daughter, Susan in 1997; and son Leo, Jr. (Lee) in 1971; her parents; her siblings (Harold, Jennings, Gladys); and son-in-laws Frank Weiss and John Friedel.
Geraldine touched many lives with her hospitality. The Grandchildren remember that going to Grandmas house meant bingo games with prizes, amazing home cooked meals, breakfast served with milk and orange juice, grandma saving them from hours of weeding in grandpas garden, fishing in the pond,and popcorn and fudge parties before bed.. She was a very gracious women that loved fashion, and knew how to sew, cook, bake, decorate and entertain with great style. She was the rock of stability and consistency in the family and will be greatly missed.
If desired, memorials may be made to Three Pillars Masonic Home in Dousman, Agrace Hospice, or Utica Christian School.
A memorial service in Geraldine’s honor will take place at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at Nitardy Funeral Home in Fort Atkinson, 1008 Madison Ave., Fort Atkinson, Wis., 53538. A visitation will take place from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services. A burial will follow services at Lakeview Cemetery in Fort Atkinson.
NITARDY FUNERAL HOME in Fort Atkinson is assisting the family with arrangements.