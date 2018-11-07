MADISON—Donald T. Roeth, age 77, passed away peacefully at home, on Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018. He was born June 15, 1941 in Dubuque, Iowa, the son of Harold and Dolores Roeth. He married Mildred “Billie” Kreisler on Aug. 4, 1962, in Dubuque. Don graduated in 1959 from Loras Academy in Dubuque.
He moved to Madison in 1963, and began working for the Madison Bus Company in 1964. Don retired in 2002, and stayed on until 2017, with the City of Madison, Metro Transit. He was very proud of his 53 plus years of service, as well as his 47 years as a Teamster member. Don and Billie were the first husband and wife to drive for Metro. Don often stated, “I never worked a day in my life. I loved my job.”
Don enjoyed going to the casinos, was a history and trivia buff, loved to travel, and was a huge baseball fan. He especially loved his wife, “GR8 KYDS”, and grandchildren.
He is survived by his children, Bill (Bridgit), Polly and Rick (Jennifer); grandchildren, Sara, Andrew, Beau, Ryan and Emilee; one great-grandchildren, Ava; brother, Jim “Jammer” of Dubuque; and many nieces, nephews and other relatives. He is preceded in death by his wife, Billie; son, Don Jr.; his sister, Jeanne; and brothers, Ken, Gary and Tom.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018, at SAINT BERNARD’S CATHOLIC CHURCH, 2450 Atwood Ave., Madison with Father Michael Radowicz presiding. Visitation will be held from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m., on Friday, Nov. 9, 2018, at RYAN FUNERAL HOME, 2418 N. Sherman Ave., and again on Saturday from 9 a.m. until the time of Mass at Church. Burial will follow at Highland Memory Gardens.
Don was a man of character, charm, humor and charisma. He will be greatly missed by many. To view and sign this guestbook, please visit www.ryanfuneralservice.com.
