MAZOMANIE - La Vern “Ross” Roessler, age 77, found peace on Saturday, August 10, 2019, at UW Hospital in Madison.
La Vern was born on October 13, 1941 in Bear Valley, Wisconsin the son of Frank and Edna (Richgels) Roessler. He graduated from Arena High School in 1960. La Vern was united in marriage to Evelyn Hodgson on December 7, 1963. He was employed as an animal care-taker at the University of Wisconsin Primate Lab for 29 years.
La Vern loved spending time outdoors hunting, fishing, trapping and enjoying nature. He also enjoyed gardening and woodworking, and spending time with family and friends. In his later years, La Vern was limited by MS, but still found enjoyment watching birds and wildlife and following the Brewers and Packers.
La Vern is survived by his wife, Evelyn of Mazomanie; two sons, Boyd (Diane) of Waukesha, and Wes (Becky) of Tomahawk; three grandchildren: Megan, Jordan, and McKenna; two brothers, Tom (Avis) of Baraboo, Wis. and Gene (Beulah) of Lone Rock, Wis.; two sisters, Shirley, of Marshall, Wis., and Margie, of Reedsburg, Wis.
La Vern was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Fritz; and an infant daughter, Julie.
The funeral service will be on Wednesday, August 21st at 11:00 a.m. at New Heights Lutheran Church, 1705 Center St., Black Earth. Pastor Bill Wineke officiating; a luncheon will follow. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, August 20th from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. at New Heights, and again on Wednesday at 10:00 before the service.
Memorials in La Vern’s memory may be made to The Nature Conservancy-Wisconsin or The Wisconsin Wildlife Federation.