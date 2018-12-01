PLAIN - Joseph E. Roessler, age 58, of Plain, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018, at St. Clare Hospital in Baraboo following an illness. Joe was born on Oct. 26, 1960, in Bear Valley, Wis., the son of Raymond "Gene" and Beulah (Karl) Roessler. He grew up in the Bear Valley and Loretto Ridge area and worked for Kraemer Brothers for 26 years.
Joe was always full of life, energy and loved his family and friends especially Tim, Kevin and Sue. He loved his dog Riley, as Riley went everywhere Joe went. Joe enjoyed fishing, hunting and mowing lawn.
Survivors include his parents, Raymond “Gene” and Beulah Roessler of Lone Rock; a son, Ryan (Courtney) Roessler of Greenfield; a daughter, Danielle (Nathan) Peck of Arena; grandchildren, Mason, Maya and Jack; seven siblings, Mary Jane (Earl) "Cubby" Ruhland of Janesville, Jean Ann (Dennis) Dankert of Reedsburg, Francis (Jamie) Roessler of Lone Rock, Patricia Roessler (Mike Jordan) of Madison, Vickie (Jerry) Nachreiner of Plain, Alan (Diane) Roessler of Reedsburg, Randy Roessler of Janesville; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by a sister, Rita Hess.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018, at ST. LUKE'S CATHOLIC CHURCH in Plain at 11 a.m., with Father John Silva officiating. Burial will be in the St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery in Keyesville at a later date. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 4, 2018, at the church from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., and again on Wednesday, from 10 a.m. until the time of Mass.
The Richardson-Stafford Funeral Home in Spring Green is assisting the family with the arrangements.