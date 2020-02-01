Roessler, Gilbert (Gil)

MADISON — Gilbert “Gil” Roessler, 95, passed away peacefully on Jan. 28, 2020, surrounded by family. He was born in Bear Valley, Wis., on April 6, 1924, to Anthony and Apollonia (Schmitz) Roessler. He enlisted in the Army in 1945, served in WWII, and concluded his service as a corporal in the Air Force. He married the love of his life, Betty Emhardt, on April 22, 1950, in Loretta, Wis., they would have celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary this year.

Gil worked for the State of Wisconsin for both the DNR and the University for over 34 years, retiring in 1984. After retiring, he spent most of his time spreading his infectious smile through volunteering at various churches, American Red Cross, St Mary’s Hospital, Latin American Mission Program, Knights of Columbus #6371 of Waunakee, along with many other organizations. In December 1988, Gil was honored by the Wisconsin State Journal as one of the “10 People Who Made a Difference”. He was also awarded the Senior Service Award by the Rotary Club of Madison in 1994. Whether you came across him through volunteering, or just taking a stroll through the neighborhood, his smile and wave were contagious. He loved photography, learning Spanish, spending time with his family and his favorite, working in the garden and growing flowers.