Roessler, Gilbert (Gil)

MADISON — Gilbert “Gil” Roessler, 95, passed away peacefully on Jan. 28, 2020, surrounded by family. He was born in Bear Valley, Wis., on April 6, 1924, to Anthony and Apollonia (Schmitz) Roessler. He enlisted in the Army in 1945, served in WWII, and concluded his service as a corporal in the Air Force. He married the love of his life, Betty Emhardt, on April 22, 1950, in Loretta, Wis., they would have celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary this year.
Gil worked for the State of Wisconsin for both the DNR and the University for over 34 years, retiring in 1984. After retiring, he spent most of his time spreading his infectious smile through volunteering at various churches, American Red Cross, St Mary’s Hospital, Latin American Mission Program, Knights of Columbus #6371 of Waunakee, along with many other organizations. In December 1988, Gil was honored by the Wisconsin State Journal as one of the “10 People Who Made a Difference”. He was also awarded the Senior Service Award by the Rotary Club of Madison in 1994. Whether you came across him through volunteering, or just taking a stroll through the neighborhood, his smile and wave were contagious. He loved photography, learning Spanish, spending time with his family and his favorite, working in the garden and growing flowers.
He is survived by his wife, Betty (Amherdt); children, Paul (Carol), Mark (Peggy), Gary (Terri), Susan (Mikka), and Jane Freeman (Don); 12 grandchildren, Brian (Melissa), Tyson (Nikki), Angela (Eric), Samuel (Brenda), Jessica (Keith), Megan DeTraglia, Aevyrie (Katie), Trevor, Michael(Andrea), Christopher, Jasen, and Markus; 13 great-grandchildren; his sister, Veronica Junion (Robert) as well as many nieces, nephews, and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers, Anthony Jr, and Charles, sisters, Mary Ann Gruber, Charlotte Graham, Irene Goodlett, and Anita Gruber.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at GOOD SHEPHERD CATHOLIC PARISH / ST. JAMES CHURCH, 1134 St. James Court, Madison, on Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, at 11 a.m. with Monsignor Tom Baxter presiding. Burial will follow at Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the church on Tuesday, from 10 a.m. until time of mass.
The Roessler Family would like to give special thanks to Heather, Amy, and their teams at St Mary’s Care Center for their wonderful support and loving care. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the American Red Cross, or the Alzheimer's Foundation.
