Roessler, Evelyn (nee Hodgson)

MAZOMANIE — Evelyn Roessler (nee Hodgson), age 79, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, at UW Hospital in Madison.

Evelyn was born on July 30, 1940, in Mazomanie, Wis., to parents Joe and Effie (nee Schultz) Hodgson. She graduated from Mazomanie High School in 1958, and she was united in marriage to LaVern Roessler on Dec. 7, 1963. For many years Evelyn worked at Graber’s in Middleton, as a teller at a bank, and in the kitchen at Wisconsin Heights High School.

Evelyn loved socializing with family and friends and following the Packers, Brewers, and Badgers. She loved cooking, gardening, spending time outdoors, watching birds, and enjoying nature. Evelyn was a talented self-taught artist; her paintings adorned the walls of the family home.

Loving wife of the late LaVern, Evelyn is survived by her children, Boyd (Diane), of Waukesha, Wis., and Wes (Becky) of Tomahawk, Wis.; three grandchildren: Megan, Jordan, and McKenna. She is also survived by 6 brothers and 3 sisters: Ben (Luella), Don (Dot,dec'd), Paul (Karen), Phil (Gloria), Joe (Carol), and Ned; Barbara (Lawrence, dec'd) Paar, Averil (Gary) Sutcliffe, and Verna (Don, dec’d) Wallace. She was preceded in death by her parents, Joe and Effie (Schultz) Hodgson, a brother, Claude, and an infant daughter, Julie.