PLAIN/SPRING GREEN - Beulah M. “Tootie” Roessler, age 84, of Plain, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019, at The Meadows in Spring Green following an extended illness. She was born on May 14, 1935, in Hammond, Ind., the daughter of Edward and Almeda (Weitzel) Karel. Beulah graduated from Ithaca High School and was married on Sept. 19, 1953, to Raymond “Gene” Roessler at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Loreto. She worked at Seats Inc. in Reedsburg for 23 yeas retiring in 2000. Beulah loved flowers, gardening, going to Drea’s Bar for a cold one, visiting and spending time with her family. Survivors include her husband, Raymond “Gene” Roessler; children, Mary Jane (Earl) “Cubby” Ruhland, Jean Ann (Dennis) Dankert, Francis (Jamie) Roessler, Patricia Roessler (Mike Jordan), Vickie (Jerry) Nachreiner, Alan (Diane) Roessler, Randy Roessler; 27 grandchildren; 37 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren, many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by a daughter, Rita Hess and a son, Joseph Roessler. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church in Keyesville. Fr. Nathan Thainase will officiate with burial in the church cemetery. Visitation will be held at the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church from 9:00 a.m. until the time of Mass at 11:00 a.m. Online condolences available at www.staffordfuneralhomes.com. The RICHARDSON-STAFFORD FUNERAL HOME in Spring Green is assisting the family with the arrangements
