Roeske, Kerry Ellen (Cleveland)

NEWMANSTOWN, PENN. - Kerry Ellen (Cleveland) Roeske, loving wife, mother, and grandmother went home to be with our Lord and Savoir, Jesus Christ, on Feb. 27, 2020 at Ft. Sander Hospital in Knoxville, Tenn. She was born in Madison, Wis. In Nov. of 1961 and graduated from East High School in 1980. She is survived by her husband, Dan; her daughters, Danielle (Mike) and Kristine, and her son, Scott (Stephanie). Also, seven grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. Also surviving are her parents, Robert and Marilyn Cleveland; her sister, Kim and brother, Richard. She loved being with her beloved family, singing, dancing, watching the Packers, laughing, and being full of life. Their residence was (Insert Town), PA. Their residence was Newmanstown, Penn. A celebration of life will be at Calvery Church in Lancaster, Penn., on Friday, March 13.