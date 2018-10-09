PEOSTA, Iowa—Theresa M. Roepsch, age 74, of Peosta, Iowa, was called home peacefully at 12:45 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018, at home, surrounded by her loving family. To honor Theresa’s life, funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 11, 2018, at ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST CHURCH, 235 Peosta St., Peosta, Iowa, with the Rev. Michael G. Schueller officiating. To celebrate Theresa’s life, family and friends may visit from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m., on Wednesday, Oct. 10, 2018, at ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST CHURCH, Peosta, where there will be a parish scripture wake service held at 2:30 p.m. Burial will be in Asbury Cemetery. Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main St., Dubuque, Iowa, is in charge of arrangements.
Theresa was born on March 3, 1944, in Dyersville, Iowa, daughter of Cyril H. and Germaine T. (Reittinger) Maiers. Theresa was a proud graduate of the Class of 1962, at the Visitation Academy, where she was class president her junior year. After graduation, she started her career working for Dr. Tom Nessler, D.D.S., before moving on to Dubuque Internal Medicine, where she would invest 29 years, until her well earned retirement in 2016. On July 4, 1964, Theresa married the love of her life, Donald Roepsch, at St. Anthony’s Church in Dubuque. Together they would make their home on Kelly Lane for 32 years, where they raised their three unbelievably wonderful children, before moving to their new home in Burds Green Acres in Peosta. While living in Dubuque, Theresa was a longtime, faithful member of St. Joseph the Worker Church, where she shared her love of God with the children, teaching CCD classes for several years. After moving to Peosta, she would join St. John the Baptist Church, where she was a staple at weekly Mass.
In her free time, Theresa loved a spirited game of pinochle or any other family game, curling up in her favorite chair with her latest novel in hand, or simply sitting quietly and watching a movie. Above all however, was Theresa’s love of her family. She adored spending time with Don, the children and especially the grandchildren, and when they couldn’t come to visit, Theresa was always sure to call and catch up on all of their latest activities. We will miss our sweet, kind hearted, patient wife, mom, grandma, sister and friend more than words can express, but take some comfort in the fact that she is now free of the health issues she has faced with such grace, dignity and bravery these past months. Rest easy Theresa, until we all meet again.
Those left to cherish Theresa’s memory include her loving husband, Donald Roepsch, Peosta, Iowa; her children, David Roepsch, Urbandale, Iowa, Lynn (Paul) King, Paducah, Ky., and Jeffry (Tiffany) Roepsch, Middleton, Wis.; her nine grandchildren, Grant Roepsch, Adam Roepsch, Will Roepsch, Joshua King, Nathan King, Matthew King, Grace Roepsch, Hailey Roepsch and Lydia Roepsch; her siblings, Rosie (Jim) Neuses, Velma O’Connell and Ted (Carol) Maiers; and her in-laws, Bill Richard, George “Butch” (Dorothy) Roepsch, Carol Leick, Louie (Ann) Roepsch and Ed (Kris) Roepsch.
Theresa was preceded in death by her parents; a sister-in-law, Mary Richard; and a brother-in-law, John O'Connell.