Roelke, Marcus

Roelke, Marcus

{{featured_button_text}}

WAUNAKEE - Marcus M. Roelke, 90, of Waunakee, died at his home on Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019, surrounded by his family. Funeral Services will be held on Sat., Jan 4, 2020, at 11 a.m. at St. John’s Catholic Church in Waunakee. Friends may call at the church on Saturday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services. Burial will take place in the church cemetery. A complete obituary will follow in Wednesday’s State Journal.

Winn-Cress Funeral Home

5785 Hwy. Q

Waunakee, WI

To plant a tree in memory of Marcus Roelke as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics