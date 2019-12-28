Roelke, Marcus

WAUNAKEE - Marcus M. Roelke, 90, of Waunakee, died at his home on Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019, surrounded by his family. Funeral Services will be held on Sat., Jan 4, 2020, at 11 a.m. at St. John’s Catholic Church in Waunakee. Friends may call at the church on Saturday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services. Burial will take place in the church cemetery. A complete obituary will follow in Wednesday’s State Journal.