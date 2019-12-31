Roelke, Marcus M.

WAUNAKEE - Marcus Martin Roelke, age 90, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019, at home surrounded by his family. Marcus was born in Lodi on May 15, 1929, the son of Norman and Helen Roelke. He married the love of his life, Beverly (Jacobson), on June 6, 1953. Together, they raised seven children. Marcus was a devoted husband and father.

After graduating from Edgewood High School, he received his Bachelor of Business Administration in 1953 from the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He received his CPA license in 1961. He was first employed by the Public Service Commission then moved to Tomah and Hudson where he worked for the State Department of Revenue. After living in Hudson, the family moved to Waunakee in 1967 where he accepted a position with the Legislative Audit Bureau. After working for the State of Wisconsin for 37 years he retired. In retirement, he enjoyed traveling to Europe, genealogy research, wood carving, playing the piano and violin, fishing, gardening, working on his daughter and son-in-law’s farm, biking, and taking German language classes.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Marcus was a lifetime member of the Knights of Columbus, assistant scoutmaster for troops 156 and 46, member of the Friendship Force, and volunteer for Meals on Wheels.