Roelke, Marcus M.

WAUNAKEE - Marcus Martin Roelke, age 90, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019, at home surrounded by his family. Marcus was born in Lodi on May 15, 1929, the son of Norman and Helen Roelke. He married the love of his life, Beverly (Jacobson), on June 6, 1953. Together, they raised seven children. Marcus was a devoted husband and father.
After graduating from Edgewood High School, he received his Bachelor of Business Administration in 1953 from the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He received his CPA license in 1961. He was first employed by the Public Service Commission then moved to Tomah and Hudson where he worked for the State Department of Revenue. After living in Hudson, the family moved to Waunakee in 1967 where he accepted a position with the Legislative Audit Bureau. After working for the State of Wisconsin for 37 years he retired. In retirement, he enjoyed traveling to Europe, genealogy research, wood carving, playing the piano and violin, fishing, gardening, working on his daughter and son-in-law’s farm, biking, and taking German language classes.
You have free articles remaining.
Marcus was a lifetime member of the Knights of Columbus, assistant scoutmaster for troops 156 and 46, member of the Friendship Force, and volunteer for Meals on Wheels.
Marcus is survived by his wife of 66 years, Beverly; his six children, Cheryl (Jim) Hanson, Mark (Kathy), Daniel (Jayne), Mary (Tom) Curwick, John (Mary Ann), Paul (Jennifer); and son in-law, Paul Natvig; 13 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; sister, Sharon Mortensen; and sisters in-law, Jan Roelke and Carolyn Roelke. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Jan Natvig; granddaughter, Janel Oberle; and great-grandson, Owen Mersch; as well as his parents and brothers, Donald, Clifford and Hjalmar.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 209 South Street, Waunakee on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at 11 a.m. Msgr James Gunn will officiate. Visitation will be held at St. John’s at 9:30 a.m. until the start of Mass. Burial will take place in the church cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Marcus Roelke to be shared with organizations dear to the family. The Roelke family is extremely grateful for the care, love, and concern shown by Agrace Hospice (especially Joanna, Melanie and Kristen) and the staff of Right at Home.
Winn-Cress Funeral Home
5785 Hwy. Q
Waunakee, WI